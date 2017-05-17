Santiago “Jimmy O” Medina, 53

LUBBOCK – Funeral services for Santiago “Jimmy O” Medina, age 53 of Lubbock will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Templo Nazaret Church in Seminole. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tony Cruz officiating. Burial will follow at Gaines County Cemetery. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mr. Medina was born April 3, 1964 in Stanton to Katy (Ojeda) and Antonio Medina. He married Norma Gusman March 25, 2017 and worked as a truck driver. He was a Baptist. Jimmy enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and was a gun enthusiast; he also enjoyed being with his family and friends and taking long drives.

Jimmy Medina passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017 in Seminole. He is preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Jimmy Medina, Jr.

He is survived by his wife Norma “B.W.” Medina of Lubbock; one son Nathan Medina of Perryton; one daughter Nicole De La Garza and husband Bobby of Amarillo; father Antonio Medina of Hobbs, New Mexico; one stepson John Paul Gusman and Ashley Alvidrez of Seminole; one stepdaughter Amanda Carrillo and husband Israel of Seminole; two brothers David Torres and wife Christi of Navasota, Pete Flores, Jr. and wife Bonnie of Bryan; one granddaugther Adalynn De La Garza of Amarillo; two step-grandchildren Izayah and Aliyah Carrillo of Seminole.

—

