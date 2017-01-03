Memorial services for Sammy Simpson, 65, of Seminole were conducted Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in the M.S. Doss Community Chapel with the Rev. Tony Baccari officiating. Services were under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. He passed away Friday, December 30th in Seminole.

Sammy was born April 5, 1951 in Clovis, New Mexico to J.P. and Omega Simpson. Sammy and Sheila Baccari were married February 14, 2008 in Midland. He was a Baptist, served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne, was a school bus driver for Seminole ISD, and a NRA Life Member. He was preceded in death by a sister Barbara Gayle Simpson in 1958 and his father J.P. Simpson in 1996.

Sammy is survived by his wife, Sheila Simpson of Seminole; his mother, Omega Simpson of Clovis, New Mexico; four sons, Nick Simpson and his wife, Ginny of Lubbock, Christopher Simpson and his wife, Nancy of Seminole, Patrick Simpson of Seminole, and Gregory Simpson and his wife, Allison of Georgetown; two step-sons, Tony Baccari and his wife, Jennifer of Coahoma, Nick Baccari of Arizona; two step-daughters Tracy Delgado and her husband, Jesse of California, and Angela Baccari of Seminole; two sisters, Rhonda Van Pelt and Lori Odom; and 11 grandchildren.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to the NRA.

