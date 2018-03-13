Ruby Kinnison, 99

Funeral services for Ruby Lucille Kinnison, 99, of Seminole will be conducted Friday, March 16, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. in the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Shane Kinnison officiating. Interment will follow in the Dawson County Cemetery in Lamesa with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole.

She passed away Monday, March 12 in Seminole.

Lucille was born October 26, 1918 in Ellis County to J.F. and Ruby Jackson. Lucille and Raymond Kinnison were married in 1935 in Lamesa, they moved to Seminole in 1950. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Kinnison, two brothers, Fred Jackson and Raymond Jackson, and a granddaughter, Nanette Kinnison.

Lucille is survived by four sons, Ray Kinnison and wife, Barbara of Levelland, Melvin Kinnison and wife, Jessie of Seminole, Freddie Kinnison and wife, Sharon, and Donnie Kinnison of Victoria; three daughters, Barbara Arnold and husband, Billy of Clifton, Jean Ingram and husband, Frank of Granbury, and Jane Miller of Ohio; one sister, Yuvonne Boothe of Amarillo; along with 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

—

Category: Obituaries