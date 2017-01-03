Rose Gutierrez, 68

LAVON — Funeral Mass for Rose Gutierrez, age 68 of Lavon and formerly of Seminole, were celebrated Monday, January 2, 2017 at St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with Father Teo Eduardo officiating. Burial followed at Gaines County Cemetery. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mrs. Gutierrez was born August 23, 1948 in Ft. Morgan, Colorado to Celia (Ramirez) and Francisco Villalva. She married Henry Gutierrez November 12, 1969 in San Angelo. She was a Catholic. Rose was very supportive of her children in attendance at every school function or activity. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy. She was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and the Spurs. To all who knew her she was very kind hearted and caring.

Rose Gutierrez passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Baylor Health Care Center in Dallas. She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband Henry Gutierrez of Lavon; one son Edward Gutierrez of Zapata; one daughter Melissa Flores and husband Cal Flores, Jr. of Wylie; seven brothers Rudy Villalva and wife Peggy of Seminole, Joe Villalva and wife Stephanie of Seminole, Raymond Villalva of Seminole, Ruben Villalva of Huntsville, Richard Villalva and wife Rachel of Seminole, Robert Villalva and wife Ellen of Seminole, Johnny Villava and wife Lupe of Seminole; four sisters Della Currier of Odessa, Becky Alvarado and husband Joe Diaz of Seminole, Mary Cardenas and husband Johnny of Seminole, Debbie Villalva of Seminole and four grandchildren Tristan, Trevor, Zachary and Adam.

Category: Obituaries