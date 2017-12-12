LAMESA — Funeral services for Rinehard Eldon Vogler, 80, of Lamesa were held Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church with Jim Rush, Roy Byrd, and Pastor Jim Medley officiating. Interment followed in Dawson County Cemetery under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation was held Monday, December 11, 2017 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Branon Funeral Home in Lamesa.

Rinehard passed away Saturday, December 9, 2017 in Tahoka. He was born March 21, 1937 in Dawson County to Fritz and Gertrude (Ganss) Vogler. He married Lenda Currie December 3, 1960 in Lamesa. They were married 57 years. Rinehard farmed in Gaines and Dawson Counties for 60 years. He was a strong Christian man, a member of First Baptist Church, and he taught Sunday School in Seminole for many years. He was a minister and his faith always came first. He and Lenda lived in Seminole for 25 years before returning to Lamesa. Rinehard was a substitute Sunday School teacher and helped with animal projects for 4-H. He was a kind and loving man and was caring of everyone.

Rinehard is survived by his wife, Lenda Vogler of Lamesa; daughters, Valerie Moore and husband, Dave of Plainview, Lori Leigh Stephens and husband, John of Lubbock, and Stacy Ware and husband, Randy of Brownwood; sister, Laverne Burger of Midland; and grandchildren, Chelsea McDonald and husband, Tyler, Randon Ware, McAllister Moore, Colton Stephens, Pennington Moore, Blaine Ware, Wellington Moore, Dylan Stephens, and Cooper Ware.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Anna Standefer, Ella Caudle; and brothers, Carl Vogler, Ewald Vogler, Lawrence Vogler, Harold Vogler, Oscar Vogler, Henry Vogler and Freddie Vogler.

The family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church Bereavement Committee 801 S 1st St, Lamesa, TX, 79331. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.

