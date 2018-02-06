Ricarda Marquez, 81

Funeral Mass for Ricarda “Riqui’ Perez Marquez, 81, of Seminole will be celebrated Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 11:00 A. M. in the St. James Catholic Church with Father Paul Karieakatt officiating. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. She passed away Saturday, February 3 in Lubbock.

Ricarda was born September 20, 1936 in Bermijillo Durango, Mexico to Bruno and Hilaria Gomez Perez. Ricarda and Maximiliano Marquez were married January 11, 1958 in Juarez, Mexico. They moved to Seminole in the late 1950’s. She was a very active member of the St. James Catholic Church, active in many of the church organizations including the church choir. She was preceded in death by a son Max Marquez in April 2016.

Ricarda is survived by her husband, Maximiliano Marquez of Seminole; one son, Albert Marquez and his wife Linda of Flower Mound; three daughters, Betty Ramos and husband, Mike of Weatherford, Lupe Bables and husband, Dwight of Duncanville, and Mary Nunez and husband, Fabian of Seminole; along with 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

—

Category: Obituaries