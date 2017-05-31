Ramon Rocha, Sr., 65

Funeral services for Ramon Rocha Sr, age 65 of Seminole were held Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Transformation Church in Seminole with Pastor Tod Delay officiating. Burial followed at Gaines County Cemetery in Seminole. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home in Seminole.

Mr. Rocha was born April 9, 1952 in Kenedy to Manuela (Meza) and Pantaleon Rocha Sr. He married his wife of 45 years Toni Espinoza on August 10, 1973 in Seminole. He was a Baptist and worked as a truck driver for eight years.

Ramon loved to go fishing, camping and loved his sports; he was a huge Redskins fan. The light of his life was his great granddaughter; Ray’lee Rocha.

Ramon passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Covenant Heart Hospital in Lubbock. He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers.

Ramon Rocha is survived by his wife Toni Rocha of Seminole; two sons Rudy Rocha of Seminole, Raymond Rocha Jr. of Andrews; five daughters Mary Bagwell of Midland, Danielle Rocha of Seminole, Cheyenne Rocha of Seminole, Ciara Rocha of Seminole, Carly Rocha of Seminole; four brothers Pantaleon Rocha Jr. and wife Mary of Winters, Primo Rocha and wife Rosie of Seminole, Steven Rocha of San Antonio, Joe Rocha of San Antonio; four sisters Carlota Garcia of Seminole, Jesusa Yanez of San Antonio, Diana Padilla and husband George of New Braunfels, Celia Rocha of New Braunfels; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

