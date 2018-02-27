STILLWATER, Okla. — Graveside rites for Peggy A. Kidd, 87, were held Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Stillwater, Oklahoma with Reverend Kyle Anderson officiating.

The daughter of the late Thomas J and Edith Needels Scheuermann, Peggy was born December 8, 1930 in Blackwell, Oklahoma and passed away on February 23, 2018 in an Ardmore nursing facility.

A graduate of Stillwater High School, class of 1949, she also completed beauty school. She had worked for many years as a beautician. She and Lawrence L. Kidd were married August 11, 1950 in Stillwater, and he preceded her in death June 6, 2006. She was also preceded in death by a sister Vema Yaseck.

She worked for Tigert Drug in Ardmore as a delivery driver and was of the Methodist faith.

Peggy is survived by her daughters, Kathy Schrimsher and Linda Salas and her husband Eliseo; granddaughters, Laurie LaCoss and Amy Schrimsher, great-grandsons, Nathan and Adam LaCoss, and her beloved dauschand Pickles.

Services are under the direction of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory where online condolences for the family may be left at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.

Category: Obituaries