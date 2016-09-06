Funeral services for Nelda Houston, 83, of Seminole will be conducted Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 2:00 P.M. in the M.S. Doss Community Chapel with the Rev. Charlie Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole.

Nelda was born August 13, 1933 in Stanton to Homer Lee and Irene Luttrell. Nelda was a lifelong resident of Gaines County, was a graduate of Seminole High School and a member of the Westside Church of Christ. Nelda and Wootsie Houston were married on January 13, 1951, and she was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wootsie Houston, October 4, 2010, a son, Mike Houston and a sister, Bobbie Cravens.

Nelda is survived by a son, Biz Houston and his wife, Cheryl of Seminole; a daughter, Relda Shackelford and her husband, Don of Midland; grandchildren, Clay Houston and his wife, Weslee, and Ty Houston and his wife, Lacy, Bailey Rucker, Meredith Shackelford, and Brady Shackelford; great-grandchildren, Kynslee, Kalyn and Teagen Houston, Emily, Jackson and Klaire Shackelford; a brother, Dale Luttrell of Denton; two sisters, Ginger Cole of Breckenridge, and Cathy La Jiness of Fairbanks, Alaska.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make a donation to Home Hospice of Andrews, 111 Logsdon, Andrews, Texas 79414 or Gaines County Veterans Memorial Park.

Category: Obituaries