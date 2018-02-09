Michael Graves, 48

Memorial services for Michael Wayne Graves, age 48 of Seminole were held Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Boyer Funeral Home with Dean Boyer officiating. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mr. Graves was born October 19, 1969 in Natchitoches, Louisiana to Rosie (Fuentez) and Billy Jack Graves. He was a carpenter and had lived in Seminole for the past 38 years. Michael enjoyed working outdoors with his hands and doing wood working; he also enjoyed martial arts and watching westerns, especially those with Clint Eastwood in them. He loved his children dearly and although he was a very stern man, he taught his children about life, respect towards others and how to hunt arrowheads.

Michael Graves passed away Monday, February 5, 2018 at University Medical Center in Lubbock. He is preceded in death by his father, grandmother, one brother, and one granddaughter.

He is survived by three sons Brandon Graves of Fort Carson, Colorado, Wyatt Graves of Seminole, Colby Graves of Seminole; one daughter Tiffany Graves and husband Jose Briones of Seminole; three brothers Jason Graves of Big Spring, Joseph Graves of Hobbs, New Mexico, David Henson of Dallas; one sister Demetra Bremer of Dallas; mother Rosie Hickman of Mississippi and two grandchildren.

—

Category: Obituaries