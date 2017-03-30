Funeral services for Max Truesdell, 87, of Seminole will be held Friday, March 31, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. in the Westside Church of Christ with Bro. Leo Copeland officiating. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. Max passed away Sunday, March 26 in Lubbock.

Max was born January 23, 1930 in Oak Grove, Stephens County, to George Frederick and Mollie Alice Truesdell. Max graduated from Freer High School in 1948. He served active duty in the United States Navy from 1948 to 1949 and the Navy reserves to 1955. He served on the submarine USS Odex. Max and Dorothy Jean Elder were married on October 31, 1952 in Freer. He was a man of great faith and had been a member of the Westside Church of Christ since 1974. Max loved the time he spent with his family and he was an avid outdoorsman. Max was employed by Exxon Company USA for 42 years. During his career he worked in Freer, Crane, Artesia, New Mexico and Seminole. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jean Truesdell December 6, 2010, two brothers, Melvin and Buddy; four sisters, Vivian, Othel, Billie and Christine.

Max is survived by a son, Randy Max Truesdell and his wife, Dawn of Coppell; two daughters, Connie Howell and her husband, Tommy of Lubbock, and Kayla Adams and her husband, Dale of Lubbock; one brother, Roy Truesdell and his wife, Billie Rose of Victoria; one sister, Gena Johnson of Granbury; six grandchildren, Todd Howell, Caryn Seale, Shayla Truesdell, Sara Driscoll, Spencer Max Truesdell and Logan Adams; and five great-grandchildren, Jaden, Bailey, Kristin, Jameson and Harper.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Howell, Dale Adams, Jay Seale, Todd Howell, Matt Driscoll, Spencer Truesdell, Logan Adams and Jaden Seale. Honorary pallbearers will be Melvin Caffey, Myrdise Durham, Kendall Reimer, Paul Elam and Armando Blanco.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Lubbock Children’s Home or the South Plains Food Bank.

Family and friends visitation will be Thursday, March 30th from 6:30-8:30 P.M. in the Ratliff Funeral Home in Seminole.

