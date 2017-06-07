Graveside services for Maurice Phillips, 93, of Seminole will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the Gaines County Memorial Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. She passed away Monday, June 5, 2017 in Seminole.

Maurice was born November 2, 1923 in Ralls to Robert Nolan and Mary Loyal Cole Keith. Maurice and James Edward Phillips were married in Post. She had lived in Seminole since February 1946 and was a member of the First Baptist Church. Maurice owned Maurice’s Dress Shop from 1962-1983, was a member of the Pink Ladies at Seminole Memorial Hospital, China Painting Club, and the Chaparrel Square Dance Club.

Maurice was preceded in death by her husband James Phillips and a sister Bonnie Hughes.

Maurice is survived by two daughters, Jammey Huggins and her husband, Earl and Paula Minier and her husband, Ron all of Seminole; a sister Cleo Wells; four grandchildren Lynn Huggins, Jody Huggins and his wife, Suzanne, Casey Minier and his wife, Kim and Kandra Harper and her husband, Goo; 13 great-grandchildren, Alex Huggins and his wife, Meredith, Amber Washburn and her husband, Josh, Ryan Huggins, Stetson Minier, Kelsey Minier, Rikter Connally, Kaylin Harper, Keegan Hice, Dawson Minier, Phillip Minier, Kyle Minier, Cheyenne Minier, and Breanna Minier; and two great-great-grandchildren Austin Ellison and Alex Ellison; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, June 6th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Ratliff Funeral Home in Seminole.

