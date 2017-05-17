Funeral services for Mary Virginia Suther, 91 of Seminole, formerly of Crosbyton, will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 2:00 pm in the First United Methodist Church of Crosbyton with the Rev. Charlie Johnson officiating, assisted by Rev. Gary Eggart and Bob Adams. Interment will follow in the Crosbyton Cemetery with the services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. Mary passed away on Monday, May 15 in Seminole.

Mary Suther was born on October 21, 1925 to Leonard Watson and Ada Estelle Crumbley Watson in Round Mountain, Alabama. She attended Jr. College and married Arthur Lee Suther on January 15, 1944 in Lubbock and the couple moved to Crosbyton in 1956. Mary was the secretary for the First United Methodist Church in Crosbyton for over 20 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crosbyton, the Crosbyton Needle Club, Bridge Club, and the First United Methodist Women. Mary also served on the Board of Directors for the Crosbyton Senior Citizens. She moved to Seminole in 2014 to be near her daughter. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Suther on February 28, 1997; also by one brother, Leonard Watson and a sister, Nina Fay Podlesney.

Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Brumelle & husband Kenneth of Odessa and Brenda Barrett & husband Robert of Seminole; one son, Brent Suther & his partner Scott McLean of Minneapolis, MN; one sister, Dorothy McCarty of Lubbock; one grandson, Lance Barrett of Lubbock; two granddaughters, Laine Friesen of Seminole & Jenni VU of Tulsa, OK; and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Crosbyton Senior Citizens, the First United Methodist Church, the Crosbyton Cemetery Association or to the charity of your choice.

