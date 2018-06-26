Marvin Allen, 92

Memorial services for Marvin Jackie Allen, 92, of Seminole will be held Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole with the Rev. Joe Stewart officiating. Services will be under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. He passed away June 12, 2018 in Seminole.

M.J. was born October 28, 1925 in Wilbarger county to James Walter and Velma Nancy Davis Allen. He served in the United States Navy from 1943-1946. M.J. and Wilma Mae Railsback were married on June 28, 1947 in Vernon. He as a barber for many years. M.J. was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Mae Allen on May 23, 2014, a son, David Kent Allen on December 18, 2006, four brothers and five sisters.

M.J. is survived by a daughter, Linda Fryar and her husband, Tommy of Denver City; two sons, Jackie Wayne Allen and his wife, Margie of Midland and Paul Dwight Allen and his wife, Renee of Rio Rancho; one brother, W.R. Allen of Seminole; along with seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

