Maria Wieler, 69

Funeral services for Maria Wieler, age 69 of Seminole will be held Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Reinlander Mennonite Church with Bishop Henry Reimer officiating. Burial will follow at Gaines County Cemetery. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mrs. Wieler was born July 3, 1948 in Mexico to Anna (Rempel) and Henry Klassen. She married Peter Wieler October 13, 1968 in Mexico.

She was a homemaker and a member of Reinlander Mennonite Church.

Maria Wieler passed away Sunday, February 11, 2018 at her home in Seminole. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters.

She is survived by her husband Peter Wieler of Seminole; two sons David Wieler and wife Anna of Seminole, Jacob Wieler and wife Katherine of Seagraves; three daughters Anna Loewen and husband Klaus of Seminole, Tina Wieler of Seminole, Helen Hiebert and husband Jacob of Seminole; three brothers David Klassen and wife Margaret of Seminole, Jacob Klassen and wife Nancy of Seminole, Henry Klassen and wife Anna of Mexico; five sisters Helen Neufeld of Seminole, Nancy Peters and husband Frank of Seminole, Susan Dyck and husband Peter of Seminole, Tina Sawatzky of Seminole, Margaret Reimer and husband Peter of Seminole; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Category: Obituaries