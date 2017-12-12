Funeral services for Maria Dolores Aranda, 66, of Seminole were conducted Friday, December 1, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. in the Templo Nazaret Asamblea De Dios Church with Pastor Nicholas Rodriquez officiating and assisted by Pastor Tony Cruz. Interment followed in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole.

Maria was born December 14, 1950 in San Angelo to Jose M. and Margarita Banda Palomin. She was the owner of Taco Loco for 15 years from 1995-2010. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Carlos Orosco, Sr., a son Leonard Palomin, and three brothers.

Maria is survived by three daughters, Roberta Orosco and her husband, Roy of San Angelo, Sherrie Torres and her husband, Eric of Seminole, and Barbara Mendoza and her husband, Juan of Seminole; two sons, Carlos Orosco and his wife, Linda of Midland, and Ray Orosco and his wife, Claudia of San Angelo; one brother, Jose Angel Palomin of Artesia, New Mexico; four sisters, Herminia Landeros of Haskell, Hermalinda Palomin of San Angelo, Mary Torres of Sudan, and Kate Delgado of San Angelo; along with 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

