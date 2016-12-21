Margie Massey, 86

Graveside services for Margie Massey, age 86 of Seminole will be held Friday, December 23, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. at Gaines County Cemetery with Pastor Lavoid Ford officiating. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mrs. Massey was born February 12, 1930 in Paris, Texas to Syble and W.D. Milam. She married Noel Massey in Seminole, November 22, 1976. She was a Christian and worked as a registered nurse for many years. She loved her family dearly and had been married to her husband for forty years.

Margie Massy passed away Monday, December 19, 2016 at Memorial Health Care in Seminole. She is preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, one brother, and two sisters.

She is survived by: her husband Noel Massey of Seminole; one son Billy Goudy and wife Tina of Lubbock; one daughter Marie Medina and husband Ramon of San Antonio; five sisters Betty Hill of Whitehouse, Dorothy Langehennig of Seagraves, Nancy Lacy of Lubbock, Myrna Vinesett of North Carolina and Norma Lane of Illinois and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

