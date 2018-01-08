Margaret Redecop, 22

Funeral services for Margaret Redecop, age 22 of Seagraves were held Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Old Colony Mennonite Church with Bishop Peter Thiessen officiating. Burial followed at the Gaines County Cemetery. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole.

Margaret was born July 15, 1995 in Denver City o Margaret (Redekopp) and Abe Redecop, Sr. Margaret was a very beautiful person, with a very gentle soul. She worked as a school teacher for four years, two years with the Reinlander Mennonite School and two years with the Old Colony School. She was loved by everyone who knew her.

Margaret passed away Friday, January 5, 2018 in Seagraves following an automobile accident. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents.

Margaret Redecop is survived by her parents Abe and Margaret Redecop of Seminole; two brothers David Redecop and wife Maria of Seagraves, Abe Redecop, Jr. and wife Christina of Tokio; 10 sisters Helena Loewen and husband John of Seminole, Maria Wiebe and husband Johnny of Seminole, Sara Groening and husband Peter of Seminole, Annie Harms and husband David of Seminole, Susana Enns and husband John of Seagraves, Lisa Rempel and husband Jake of Grady, Katherine Fehr and husband Diedrich of Seagraves, Nancy Redecop of Seagraves, Naomi Redecop of Seagraves, Rachel Redecop of Seagraves; paternal grandparents Peter and Anna Redecop of Seminole.

