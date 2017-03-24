Margaret Merle Brown, 85

Margaret Merle Brown passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017 in Brownfield. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 85 years on Friday, March 24, 2017. The funeral, directed by Kornerstone Funeral Home, will be at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Family Life Chapel in Plainview with burial following at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Plainview. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Friday in the parlor adjacent to the Family Life Chapel.

Margaret was born November 11, 1931 to Sam and Virgie Box in Sandhill. She was raised in the Lockney-Plainview area. She married Herschel Calvin Brown on November 23, 1951.

She worked for GTE in both Littlefield and Brownfield for a total of 37 years before retiring to have more time to enjoy traveling and to spend time with her grandchildren.

Over the years, Margaret enjoyed traveling to the mountains and camping with her family. After retiring, she and her husband H.C. “Doc” traveled in their 5th wheel trailers with their dear friends C.R. and Wilma Lowrance of Brownfield. Margaret enjoyed raising her own children, but found her greatest joy being a Nana to her precious grandchildren. Papa Doc and Nana spent many hours reading books, playing games with and teaching their grandchildren.

Her parents, her husband, six sisters, and three brothers preceded her in death. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Martha Brown of Lubbock; a son Gary Brown and his wife Bridgette of Loma, CO as well as their daughter Nichole and her husband Doug Cox with their two children Lauren and Trevor of San Diego, CA; and a daughter Sharon Nichols and her husband Scott of Seminole; her grandchildren Calvin Chance, Kirstyn Brooke, and Joshua Nathan all of Seminole; her sister Sammie Patterson of Plainview; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

A special thank you to her loving caregivers Gloria, Dora, and Vera.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the South Plains Food Bank, the TTU General Scholarship Fund or to a favorite charity of your choice.

