Margaret Kelly, 78

Graveside services for Margaret Mary Kelly, age 78 of Brownfield formerly of Seminole were held Friday, June 15, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Gaines County Cemetery with Jim Scott officiating. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mrs. Kelly was born February 20, 1940 in Brackettville to Francis (Castro) and Roosevelt Fay, Sr. She married Mike Kelly, Sr. in Sonora, May 30, 1958. She was a Jehovah Witness and a homemaker. She had moved from Lamesa, to Seminole in 1972. Margaret was devoted to her children and family. She was an all around hard working woman who also enjoyed making her daughters’ clothes.

Margaret would be considered a modern “Aunt Bea” and lived a simple life. In her spare time she enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and crocheting. Margaret was strong in her faith. She loved to read her bible.

Margaret passed away Monday, June 11, 2018 at Brownfield Rehabilitation Center in Brownfield. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mike Kelly, Sr.; one son, Curtis Lee Kelly, and one brother.

She is survived by four sons Mike Kelly, Jr. and wife Faustina of Seagraves, David Kelly of Seminole, Daniel Kelly of Seminole, Brandon Kelly of Seminole; three daughters Georgia Kelley and husband Donnie of Seminole, Tena Ramirez of San Angelo, Angel Kelly of Seminole; two brothers Roosevelt Fay, Jr. and wife Margaret of Kerrville, Adam Fay of Seminole; 23 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

