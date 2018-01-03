Linda Mae Mackey, 67

RUIDOSO, NM – Graveside services for Linda Mae Mackey, age 67 of Ruidoso, New Mexico will be held Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Lamesa Memorial Park Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole,. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Food 4 Kids Backpack Program in Ruidoso, New Mexico at any CitiBank.

Mrs. Mackey was born October 10, 1950 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Judy LaNelle (Suggs) and Tony Morelli. She married Andre Mackey October 16, 1988 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was a member of Ruidoso Baptist Church. She retired after working 25 years for Lincoln County Medical Center, and then filled her days with volunteer work for the Food 4 Kids Backpack Program, Samaritan’s Purse, the library and her church. Linda enjoyed helping anyone, and fed birds and all wildlife. She was devoted to her church family and the Lord.

The Lord called Linda Mae Mackey home Sunday, December 24, 2017, ending her battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tony Morelli and Judy Suggs.

She is survived by her husband Andre Mackey of Ruidoso, New Mexico; one sister Donnie Hinderlighter and husband Ritchie of Sterling City; one brother-in-law Pat Mackey and wife Connie of Snyder; two sisters-in-law Sonja Matier of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Jaylen Garland and husband Ed of Las Cruces, New Mexico; two niecees Kelly Foster of Ruidoso, New Mexico, Shannon Little and husband Jeremy of Slidell, Louisiana; two grand-nephews Sterling Allen of Golden, Colorado, Eathan Little with the USAF of Monterey, California. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, her beloved dog Barney, and numerous cherished friends in her community.

