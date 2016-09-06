Funeral services for Linda Kay Shook Wells, 72, of Round Rock formerly of Seminole, were conducted Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 10:30 A.M. in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bennie Wright officiating. Interment followed in the Gaines County Memorial Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. She passed away Friday, September 2nd in Round Rock.

Linda was born June 13, 1944 in Lamesa to Homer and Thelma McNew Shook. Linda grew up in Seminole and graduated from Seminole High School. Linda and Ronnie Wells were married in 1962 in Seminole. She had lived in Odessa and Levelland for many years, and was a bookkeeper in Whiteface before retiring, and moving back to Seminole. She later moved to Round Rock to be near her daughters. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ronnie Wells in 2001.

Linda is survived by two daughters, Dannette (Dani) Wells Ritchey and her husband Jeff of Round Rock, and Karen Wells of Round Rock; one grandson, Caleb Wells; one brother, Glen Shook and his wife Becky of Seagraves; two sisters, Norma Downey and her husband Johnny of Halfway, and Marilyn Bennett of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.

