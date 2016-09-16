Funeral services for Lidia Fehr Penner, 17, of Seminole were conducted Friday, September 16, 2016 at 2:00 P.M. in the Community Church with Pastor Frank Schmitt officiating. Interment followed in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. Lidia passed away Monday, September 12 at Sweetwater.

Lidia was born April 18, 1999 in Tamaulipas, Mexico to Abraham and Elizabeth Fehr Penner. She was a member of the Grace Mennonite Fellowship Church.

Lidia is survived by her parents, Abraham and Elizabeth Fehr Penner of Seminole; five brothers, Elwen Penner, Steven Penner, Michael Penner, Artemio Penner, and Elias Penner; a sister-in-law, Lisa Hiebert and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

