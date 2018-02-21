Memorial services for Lee Chappell, 55, of Seminole were held Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 4:00 P.M. in the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Stewart officiating. Services were under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. Lee passed away Wednesday, February 14th in Seminole.

Lee was born May 6, 1962 in Lubbock to Claude and Jomilee Lomax Chappell. Lee and Tara Snyder were married July 5, 1998 in Indianapolis, Indiana. During his professional career he ran numerous restaurants, and enjoyed playing golf and playing the piano in his leisure time. His easy smile and great sense of humor will be missed by all that were fortunate enough to know him.

Lee is survived by his wife, Tara Chappell of Seminole; three sons, Daniel Chappell, Josh Chappell, and Marshall Chappell all of Austin; his parents, Claude and Jomilee Chappell of Seminole; one brother, Robert Chappell and his wife Christie of Seminole; one granddaughter Evelyn Chappell; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and their dog Ollie.

Memorials may be made to the National Pancreas Foundation.

Category: Obituaries