Kenneth C. Newcomb, 86

Funeral services for Kenneth Curtis Newcomb, 86, of Seminole were held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, September 12, 2016 in the First Baptist Church with Karl Don Hughes and Michael Billings officiating. Graveside services were Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 10:00 A.M. in the Albany Cemetery in Albany under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. Kenneth passed away Saturday, September 10 in Seminole.

Kenneth was born July 6, 1930 to Doyle and Hixie Newcomb at Ft. Griffin. He attended school in Albany graduating in 1948, then served in the United States Air Force as a Sgt. from 1950 to 1953, stationed at Barksdale Air Base in Louisiana. He graduated from Hardin-Simmons University in 1958 with a WBBA Degree and moved to Gaines County in 1959 where he taught school for four years at Seagraves ISD, he also had worked at Southwestern Public Service and a seed company in Seagraves. Kenneth began his banking career in 1971 and began with First United Bank of Seagraves and Seminole in 1991 where he recently celebrated 25 years of employment. He served on the Seminole City Council for eight years, was a past president of the Seagraves Lions Club, and was a member of the First Baptist Church. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Sam Newcomb.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Newcomb of Seminole; a daughter, Debbie Billings and her husband, Michael of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; a step-daughter, Janice Jackson of Midland; three step-sons, Gary Mitchell and his wife, Jane of Cottonwood, Skeet Mitchell and his wife, Georgia, and Scott Mitchell all of Midland; along with 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

—

Category: Obituaries