Funeral services for Kenneth Bass, 80, of Seminole were conducted Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. in the M.S. Doss Community Chapel. Interment followed in the Gaines County Memorial Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. He passed away Monday, January 15, 2018 in Dallas.

Kenneth was born July 19, 1937 in Hutchins to Jess Smith and Stella Mae Batchler Bass. Kenneth and Glenda Morgan were married September 25, 1987 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kenneth was a member of the Pecan Growers Assn., Delta Tau Delta, bred and raised race horses and loved to fish. He was preceded in death by a daughter Bicka Jean Bass in 1970.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Glenda Bass of Seminole; two daughters, Belinda Lowrie and her husband, Kenneth of Gordon and Bethany Kastanek of Dallas; a step-daughter, Joy Johnson and her husband, Sam of Gardendale; a brother, John Bass and his wife, Mary Lou of Red Oak; a sister, Doris Massey of Fort Worth; along with five grandchildren, Lacee Young, Braidy Bingham, Stella Kastanek, Harper Johnson, and Shelby Johnson.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Kenneth’s honor to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis research at UT Southwest Medical Center, Office of Development & Alumni Relations P.O. Box 910888, Dallas, Texas 75391-0888 or send to www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

