Funeral services for June Whippo, 96, of Seminole were conducted Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. in the First Presbyterian Church. Interment followed in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. June passed away Tuesday, January, 10th.

June was born June 25, 1920 to B.J. and Ruby Phelps in Grey, Oklahoma. June and Bob Whippo were married June 11, 1939 in Perryton. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was employed by the Seminole ISD for twelve years and later owned a children’s clothing store called Mary Kay’s. June was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Whippo in 1995, a son, Bobby Whippo in 2008, and a granddaughter, Mindy Wells in 2008.

June is survived by two daughters, Kay Ann Marsalis of Ft. Worth and Mary Johnson of Seminole; a brother, Sam Phelps of Mineral Wells. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Molly, Melissa, Josh, Zachary, Lucas, and Aubrey; seven great-grandchildren, Karson, Morgan, Sydney, Nicholas, Kate, Phoebe, and Natalie.

