Joyce Bailiff, 86

CENTER POINT– Joyce Marie (Ross) Bailiff, 86, of Center Point went to be with Our Lord on Saturday, March 10, 2018, while residing at Cedar Pointe Health & Wellness Suites, in Cedar Park. She was born May 26, 1931 in Sagerton to Alton A. Ross and Pauline O. (Burrow) Ross. She grew up in Rule, the oldest of seven children, six girls and at last the seventh child was a boy. She married Glenn Crawford Bailiff in Rule on December 8, 1948. She had six children, five boys and at last the sixth child was a girl.

Her first career was as a caring, concerned, patient, wise, and forever loving mom. Later in her career, she worked as a plant clerk for Oxy NGL/City Service Oil & Gas, in Seminole and retired from there in 1989. Then, after moving to Center Point, she ended her career as a Branch Office Admin for Edward Jones. She led Sunday school, home Bible studies, did bookkeeping, sang soprano in church choir, and was a gifted artist, painter, and chef.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Pauline Ross, her husband, Glenn, sisters Helen Lancaster and Fern Singleton, her brother Johnny, and her grandson, Kasey Kaufman.

She is survived by three sisters, Raynelle Nipper of Snyder, Kenny Gayle Ross of Haskell, and Pam Bevel of Rochester, five sons, Marval of San Antonio, Doug of Ft Worth, Mark of Leander, Barry of Center Point, Benny of Bertram, and daughter, Rebecca Edwards of San Antonio, all in Texas; sixteen grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, March 16, at Grimes Funeral Chapel in Kerrville. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, March 17, at Grimes Funeral Chapel, with Brother Mike Herrington officiating. Burial will follow at Center Point Cemetery, in Center Point.

She was a follower of Jesus, gifted in many areas, who gave the gift of love to all who knew her. We will miss her dearly.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, in Center Point. The family invites you to share a story about Joyce or to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.

Category: Obituaries