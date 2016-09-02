Funeral Mass was celebrated for Josephina Benavides, age 86 of Seminole on Friday, September 2, 2016 at St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with Monsignor Bernard Gully officiating. Rosary was held at St. James Catholic Church on September 1, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. Burial followed at Gaines County Cemetery. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole.

Josephina Benavides was born November 24, 1929 in Alpine to Carlota (Sotelo) and Carlos Dominguez. Josefina was a Catholic and worked for the Seminole ISD Cafeteria. She loved to bake goodies and enjoyed family gatherings; she had a strong relationship with her Catholic family.

Josephina passed away on August 30, 2016 in Lubbock. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Marylou Rodriguez in 1992; a son, Jessie Benevides, Jr. in 1975; and her husband, Jesus Benavides, Sr. in 2008.

Josephina Benavides is survived by one son Raul Benavides and wife Dalia of Big Spring; one daughter Mary Ellen Garcia and husband Juan of Lubbock; one brother Carlos Dominguez, Jr. and wife Estella of Lubbock; four sisters Eliza Hernandez of Roswell, New Mexico, Elma Garza and husband Rudy of California, Sulema Villalva of Seminole, Texas, Gloria Garza of Lubbock; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

