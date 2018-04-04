MONAHANS — John Parker, 76, passed away on April 1, 2018 in Houston, Texas. John was born in Lamesa, Texas to John Oliver Parker and Doris Mae Crutcher on August 4, 1941.

The family moved to Seminole, Texas in the late 1940’s. John stayed there until he entered the Army in 1959. He met and married his wife, Ivene Parker, in Washington, D.C. in 1960. Upon returning home from his Military service, Mr. Parker entered the oilfield industry as a mechanic working for BJ Hughes and later McCoy Construction. He ended his career owning his own garage. The family moved to Monahans, Texas in 1969. Mr. Parker

Volunteered as a Boy Scout Troop Leader and 4-H and is a member of First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife; Ivene Parker, son; John Parker Jr. of Waxahachie, Texas, daughter; Susan Parker of Lowell, AR. In addition, he is survived by three brothers and one sister; Cecil and Cheryl Parker of Katy, Texas, Curtis and Shelia Parker of Pomona, CA, Sharon Driver of Seminole, Texas, Richard Parker of Seminole, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2018 at Harkey Funeral Home Chapel in Monahans, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2018 at Harkey Funeral Home Chapel burial will follow at Monahans Memorial Cemetery, with Cecil Parker officiating.

