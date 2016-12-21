John Joseph Yanez, 55

Graveside services for John Joseph Yanez, age 55 of Seminole will be held Friday, December 23, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Gaines County Cemetery with John Roybal officiating. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mr. Yanez was born December 17, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan to Mary (Crow) and Eugene Yanez. He was a resident of Seminole, Texas for the past nine years, having moved from Michigan. He worked as a stocker at United Supermarket, formerly known as Lawrence Brothers IGA. John was a cowboy living in the modern day; he loved his guns and hanging out at the range. He was an avid movie collector and had collected all the greats. He was a humble man who forgave everyone for their trespasses and never carried a grudge. He was kind to everyone and had a special love in his heart for all children.

John Yanez passed away Friday, December 16, 2016 at his home in Seminole. He is preceded in death by his parents.

—

Category: Obituaries