Johan Redecop, 61

Funeral services for Johan Redecop age 61 of Carlsbad, New Mexico were held Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 1:00.p.m. at Reilandar Mennonite Church with Bishop Henry Reimer officiating. Burial followed at the Gaines County Cemetery. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole.

Mr. Redecop was born August 29, 1956 in Mexico to Helena (Wiebe) and Jacob Redecop. He married Anna Bergen in Mexico on July 7, 1985.

Johan Redecop passed away Sunday, December 31, 2017 at Carlsbad Medical Center in Carlsbad, New Mexico. He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Anna Redecop of Carlsbad, New Mexico; three sons Peter Redecop of Mexico, Johan Redecop of Canada, Jacob Redecop of Carlsbad, New Mexico; five daughters Mary Wall of Mexico, Margaret Thiessen of Kansas, Anna Penner of Canada, Helena Thiessen of Mexico, Lisa Redecop of Carlsbad, New Mexico; three brothers Jacob Redecop of Belize, Abe Redecop of Belize, Bernie Redecop of Mexico; 10 sisters Katarina Martens of Canada, Nancy Giesbrecht of Mexico, Helen Friesen of Belize, Lisa Guenther of Mexico, Sara Dyck of Mexico, Mary Redecop of Canada, Eva Wall of Canada, Margaret Driedger of Kansas, Anna Friesen of Canada; 30 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

