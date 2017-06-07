Funeral services for Joe Casey Freeman, 57, of Loop will be conducted on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Loop with the Reverend Willis Blair officiating. Interment will follow in the Loop Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seagraves. Mr. Freeman passed away on June 4, 2017 in Brownfield.

Joe Casey Freeman was born on September 1, 1959 in Andrews to Robert and Anna Thornton Freeman. He graduated from Loop High School and was baptized in the First Baptist Church of Loop. Joe served in the Unites States Navy from 1979-1983.

He spent his time farming cotton and working in the oil field. Joe loved hunting and fishing and spent many hours working on everyone’s vehicles. Joe was very kindhearted and had many friends. He loved helping people and was known to go out of his way to help anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Freeman in 2012, his sister, Tami Tyson in 2013, his brother-in-law, Cowboy Tyson in 2015, one nephew, Lee Tyson in 1998 and by his special friend, “Frisky” in 2016.

Joe is survived by his wife, Sheila Freeman of Loop; two sons, Mathew Lespreance & wife Christina of Medina and Jarrod Lespreance of Loop; his mother, Anna Freeman of Loop; one grandson, Tyler Lespreance of Loop; one granddaughter, Abigail Lespreance of Comfort; one sister, Terri McKenzie & husband Ted of Waco; two nieces & two nephews; and a very large extended family with six sisters-in-law.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, June 7 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel of Seagraves.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Loop Memorial Fund.

