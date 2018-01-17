Jerry Montgomery, 81

Funeral services for Jerry D. Montgomery, 81, of Odessa were conducted Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. in the First Baptist Church in Seminole with the Rev. Todd White officiating and assisted by Rev. Joe Stewart. Interment followed in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. Jerry passed away Saturday, January 13 in Odessa.

Jerry was born January 16, 1936 in Stanton to Lon Willis and Ozella Brown Montgomery. Jerry and Bonnie Fincher were married February 17, 1956 in Seminole. He drove the school bus for 18 years for SISD, also farmed in Gaines County for over 20 years, and was currently employed by Angus Measurement Services. Jerry was preceded in death by a brother Lonnie Walton Montgomery in 1956.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Bonnie Montgomery of Odessa; a daughter, Janna Montgomery of Odessa; a brother, Alton J. Montgomery and wife, La Quita of Odessa; along with four grandchildren, Justin Presley, Chris Lastoka, C.J. Lastoka and Andrea Lastoka, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Gaines County Senior Citizens or Seminole Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary.

Family and friend visitation was held Monday, January 15 from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole.

