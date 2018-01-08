Jefferson Upfold Wiggins, 92

Jeff was born March 29, 1925 in Canton, Van Zandt County to Flossie Upfold Wiggins and Peleg (Pete) Wiggins. He was one of five brothers, Frank, Modean, Modell, and Harris Wiggins, all deceased.

Jeff and Alma Juanita Holder Wiggins were married in July of 1956, and lived a long, loving life together until her death in May of 2012.

Jeff leaves his step-children; C.L. White and wife, Rose Mary of Arlington, Debbie White Harrell (deceased) and husband RP Harrell of Branson, Missouri; granddaughters Crysta White Levacy and her husband Blake of Lubbock; Katie Harrell Gumm and husband Matt of Branson, Missouri; great-granddaughter Norah Sue Gumm and soon-to-be-born great-grandson to the Gumm family of Branson, Missouri, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and relatives.

Jeff attended school in Running Water, which consolidated with Plainview Schools, and graduated high school in 1943. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a radio/radar operator and gunner on dive bombers and performed anti-submarine patrols in the Atlantic during World War II. After World War II, Jeff attended Texas Tech University until the Korean War began, and once again served in the U.S. Navy in anti-submarine warfare on baby aircraft carriers (CVE’s) in the Pacific. After the Korean war, he returned to Texas Tech University, graduating with a degree in electrical engineering, and began his many years of employment with Southwestern Public Service Company in Seminole. After his retirement in 1986, Jeff and Juanita enjoyed traveling, square dancing, and serving with Meals on Wheels. They were members of the First Baptist Church of Seminole.

Graveside services will be Saturday, January 13, 2018, 2:30 p.m., at Plainview Memorial Park, Plainview, under the direction of Lemons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate on behalf of Jeff to Meals On Wheels or the Senior Citizen Center of Seminole.

