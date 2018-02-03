Janie Espinoza, 67

Funeral Mass for Janie Herrera Riojas Espinoza, 67, of Seminole was recited on Saturday, Feb. 3rd at 11:00 am with Father Paul Karieakatt officiating. Interment followed in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home. Mrs. Espinoza passed away Feb. 1st in Seminole.

Janie was born on July 4, 1950 to Sabastian G. Riojas and Martina Herrera in Tahoka. She married Rolando Espinoza in 1983 in Seminole. Janie had worked for Paul’s Grocery for 15 years and was a member of St. James Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her father and mother-in-law.

She is survived by her husband, Rolando Espinoza of Seminole; three sons, Chris Riojas & wife Monica of Ft. Worth, Jimmy Riojas & wife Connie of Roanoke, and Benjamin Paul Espinoza of Seminole; three brothers, Sabastian Riojas & wife Lisa of Seminole, Joe Riojas & wife Shari of New Port, N.C., and Richard Riojas & wife Lawanda of Seminole; four sisters, Augustina Juarez & husband Jesse of San Angelo, Lois Riojas of Seminole, Nancy Brown & husband Robert of Plano, and Frances Perry of Ft. Worth; seven grandchildren.

