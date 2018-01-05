SKIDMORE, N.M. — Graveside services for James Newton Goodger, 90, of Milnesand, NM were held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 3:00 pm at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore. Arrangements were under the direction of Kirby-Smith-Rogers Funeral Home.

Mr. Goodger was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on September 23, 1927 to David A. and Rosalie E. (Jordon) Goodger and passed away at his residence in Milnesand, NM on December 31, 2017. He grew up in Louisiana and enjoyed deer, squirrel and duck hunting. He also enjoyed collecting guns. He was a strong man and a hard worker and was a serious personality type person that liked for you to “say what you mean and mean what you say.” He married Sadie Dell Butcher in Louisiana on September 13, 1952 and she preceded him in death. Mr. Goodger moved to Seminole, where he lived for many years, and then to Papalote and returned to Seminole in 2016. He was employed in the oilfield for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie, his parents, David and Rosalie Goodger and one great-grandchild: Abigail Goodger and all of his brothers and sisters.

Surviving him is one son: James Goodger, Jr. of Papalote; three daughters: Patricia Ann and husband Ross Hughes of Papalote, Linda Renea and husband Lonnie Reddell of Milnesand, NM and Gloria Nell and husband Donald Bingham of Seminole; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to www.kirbysmithrogers.com.

—

Category: Obituaries