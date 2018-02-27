James “Jimmy” Pearson, 86

Memorial services for James Odell “Jimmy” Pierson, 86, of Seminole were held Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. in the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Matt Edwards officiating assisted by Rev. Jace Waller. Services were under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. He passed away Sunday, February 25 in Lubbock.

Jimmy was born July 20, 1931 in Clifton to Oren and Johnnie Pierson. He attended school in Clifton before joining the Army. Jimmy moved to Seminole in 1949 and was employed with Southwestern Public Service for 36 years. He also was a member of the Seminole Fire Department for 32 years, serving as Fire Chief for three years. Jimmy was a member of the Seminole Lions Club and served as president for one year and also served on the hospital board from 1985-2007, serving as president for several terms.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church and was recognized as the 2006 Keenager of the Year. Jimmy enjoyed motorcycle trips with his brothers as well as playing with his beloved dogs he had through the years. Jimmy was known for his kind-hearted compassion for others. He was preceded in death by one sister, Gloria Tucker.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Jane Pierson of Seminole; his children, Kathy Upham and husband, Charlie Wayne of Lubbock, Kregg Pierson and wife, Sandra of Abilene; David Hicks and wife, Celesta of Lubbock, Don Hicks of Dallas, Suzanne Hicks of Horseshoe Bay, Rebecca Hicks of Lubbock, and Greg Hicks and wife, Kallie of Seminole; four brothers, O.J. Pierson, Clinton Pierson, Edward Pierson, and Daniel Pierson; one sister Hazel Snider; along with 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Seminole Volunteer Fire Department.

—

Category: Obituaries