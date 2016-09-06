James Howard Williams, 77

Funeral services for James Howard Williams, age 77 of Seminole were held Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Seminole with Dean Boyer officiating. Burial followed at Yoakum County Cemetery in Plains. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mr. Williams was born January 20, 1939 in Hillsboro to Juanita (Curry) and James Franklin Williams. He married Stella Padilla in Seminole on February 17, 1994. He was a farmer and his favorite time of year was watching the crops show their first signs of life in the spring. He was a Baptist and loved his family dearly. He especially loved watching his grandchildren play sports and rodeo. In his spare time he enjoyed going to the casinos. James was always a very quiet man, but he never met a stranger.

James Williams passed away Saturday, September 3, 2016 in Andrews at Permian Regional Nursing Home. He is preceded in death by his parents, and one stepson, Todd Schnidt.

He is survived by his wife Stella E. Williams of Seminole; one son Butch Williams and wife Sandy of Seminole; two daughters Rosetta Quisenberry and husband Randy of Seminole, Dawn Benham and husband Lee of Three Rivers; two stepsons Donnie Schnidt of Houston, Charles Schnidt of Albuquerque, New Mexico; one sister Jean Williams Patterson and husband Jerry of Denver City; 18 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Category: Obituaries