Jacob W. Rempel, 96

Funeral services for Jacob W. Rempel, age 96 of Manitoba, Canada and formerly of Seminole will be held Thursday, August 25, 2016 at Community Church at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Michael Sullivant of Pembina Valley Baptist Church officiating in English, and grandson David Goertzen of Flint, Michigan assisting in German. Burial will follow at Gaines County Cemetery. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mr. Rempel was born in Canada on June 2, 1920 to Judith (Wiebe) and Jacob Rempel. He married Katharina Giesbrecht on March 8, 1943 in Mexico. He had served as a pastor in Mexico for 21 years. After the death of his wife Katharina in 1990, he moved to Manitoba, Canada. He was a great “people-person” and after his retirement he greatly enjoyed writing letters of encouragement to many. His passions were God, family, preaching, and people.

Jacob Rempel went home to be with his Father on August 18, 2016 while a resident of the Salem Nursing Home in Winkler, Manitoba. In addition to his wife, Katharina, he is also preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Judith Rempel; two daughters, Helena and Judy; one son, Jake; one daughter-in-law, Anna Rempel; and one son-in-law, Johan Teichroeb.

He is survived by one son David Rempel of Seminole; five daughters Katharina and Diedrich Dyck of Boliva; Maria and Abe Goertzen of Winkler, Manitoba; Margaret Peter of Winnipeg, Manitoba; Nettie and Jake Friesen of Winkler, Manitoba; Anita Martens of Winnipeg, Manitoba; one sister Susana Wall of Mexico; 51 grandchildren; 140 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-grandchildren.

