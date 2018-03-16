Jacob Heibert, 43

Memorial services for Jacob Fehr Hiebert, 43, of Seminole were held Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. in the Mennonite Evangelical Church with Rev. Jake Fehr and Rev. Peter Froese, Jr. officiating. Services were under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole.

He passed away February 28, 2018.

Jacob was born April 21, 1974 in Cuauhtemoc, Mexico to Jacob and Helena Hiebert. Jacob and Nela Peters were married August 8, 1997.

He was a member of the Mennonite Evangelical Church and was a farmer in Gaines County. He was preceded in death by his father and one sister.

Jacob is survived by his wife, Nela Hiebert and his four children, Derek, Justin, Teresa, and Stephanie all of Seminole; his mother, Helena Fehr Hiebert of Mexico; two brothers, John Hiebert and his wife, Maria of Mexico, and Cornelius Hiebert and wife, Anna of Mexico.of Seminole.

