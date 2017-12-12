Isaac Bergen, 56

Funeral services for Isaac Bergen, age 56 of Seminole will be held Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Old Colony Mennonite Church with Bishop John Peters officiating and Bishop Peter Rempel assisting. Burial will follow at Gaines County Cemetery. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mr. Bergen was born in Mexico to Maria (Hamm) and John Bergen October 14, 1961. He married Elena Neufeld October 3, 1981 in Mexico. He was a member of the Old Colony Mennonite Church and worked as a farmer. He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. Isaac had a very loving heart and will be truly missed by his family.

Isaac Bergen passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife Elena Bergen of Seminole; one son Abe Bergen and wife Eva of Seminole; two daughters Helen Giesbrecht and husband Jake of Seminole, Nancy Friessen and husband Jake of Seminole; four brothers Abe Bergen of Canada, Jake Bergen of Mexico, John Bergen of Canada, Peter Bergen of Canada and five sisters Maria Shmitt of Canada; Tina Hildebrand of Canada, Susie Friessen of Mexico, Christina Klassen of Canada and Margaret Wiebe of Mexico.

Category: Obituaries