Howard McCaleb, 71

SALLISAW, Okla. — Services for Howard Glenn McCaleb, 71 of Sallisaw, Oklahoma were held at 1 pm on January 26, 2018 at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. Burial followed at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw, Oklahoma under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service, Inc.

He was born on November 9, 1946 in Goldthwaite to George Ada (Cline) McCaleb and George Knox McCaleb and passed away on January 20, 2018 in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. He was married to Della Sue (Rogers) McCaleb on March 17, 1978 in Plainview.

Survivors are wife Della of the home; one son Robert McCaleb and Ruth of Stafford, KS; one daughter Sandra Bradley and Daniel of Wichita, KS; six grandchildren Josian, Rebecca, Sara, Alondra, Tanya, and Claire; two great-grandsons Zakk and Marlin; two brothers Walter McCaleb of Waco and Frank McCaleb of Temple; one sister Jane Standfield of Austin and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Knox McCaleb and George Ada (Cline) McCaleb.

A viewing was held Tuesday noon – 8 pm, Wednesday 10 am – 8 pm, and Thursday 10 am – 8 pm at Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

—

