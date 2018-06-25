Helen Lewis, 88

Helen Ruth Lewis passed away in Richardson on Friday, June 22, at 9:00 pm at the age of 88. Helen Ruth Sellars was born in Binger, Oklahoma on January 3, 1930 to Bessie Cable Sellars and J.H. Sellars. She was the fourth of five children. Her siblings Jimmie Joe Sellars, La Dona Jean Hartwell, Harold “Bub” Sellars preceded her in death. She is survived by her youngest brother, Jedson Mauk Sellars, of Binger, OK.

Helen graduated from Binger High School in a class of 12 students and always stayed in contact with her classmates. Helen and Bob Cottrell were married in Binger, OK and moved to Eunice, New Mexico where she raised her daughter Yuvonne Cottrell Martin and sons, John and Robert Cottrell.

The family moved to Midland and Helen began her career as a real estate agent. Later Helen married Robert Lewis and became mother to his four sons, Richard, Barry, James “Alan”, and David. She was an owner of C&L Real Estate and very involved in the community of Seminole. Helen participated in many activities such as Eastern Star, Bible Study, Sunday School, Garden Club, and Parks Beautification.

Helen had a great sense of purpose and level of kindness. She became a champion for the welfare of others, whether human or feline. Her door was continually open for family and friends, always showering acceptance, love and encouragement to all who entered. Mema, as all the grandchildren, and eventually all, called her, raised grandchildren and took in numerous family friends during her lifetime. Helen was a social butterfly, making a room light up with her contagious laughter and kind spirit.

As a member of the Presbyterian Church, and later the wife of a Presbyterian preacher, the church was an integral part of her life. She spearheaded the Bob Lewis Mission. Her relationship with the Lord was the cornerstone in her life and her faith carried her through to the end.

A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 29 at 11:00 am located at 301 SW 3rd Street in Seminole.

Helen Lewis is survived by Yuvonne Martin, John Cottrell, Robert Cottrell, Barry Lewis, 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, two nieces and three nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Bob Lewis Mission care of the First Presbyterian Church.

