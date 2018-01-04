Heinrich Giesbrecht, 66

Funeral services for Heinrich Giesbrecht, age 66 of Seminole were held Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with Pastor Henry Martens officiating and Pastor John Fehr assisting. Burial followed at Gaines County Cemetery. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mr. Giesbrecht was born March 27, 1951 in Mexico to Susan (Friesen) and Jacob Giesbrecht. He married Anna Hamm in Mexico July 22, 1973 and was a member of Sommerfeld Mennonite Church.

Heinrich was a skilled carpenter and was well known for making dentures for over forty years. He restored antique tractors and participated in tractor pulls; he also enjoyed flying and building model airplanes and was also an ultra light airplane pilot. He will be missed dearly.

Heinrich Giesbrecht passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at his home in Seminole. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and one granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife Anna Giesbrecht of Seminole; two sons Jake Giesbrecht and wife Helen of Seminole, Henry Giesbrecht of Seminole; three daughters Katharina Klassen and husband Tony of Seminole, Elizabeth Bergen and husband Abe of Canada, Anna Giesbrecht of Seminole; two brothers David Giesbrecht and wife Helena of Canada, Peter Giesbrecht and wife Elizabeth of Seminole; three sisters Mary Unger of Bolivia, Susan Klassen and husband Johan of Canada, Helena Bergen and husband Peter of Canada; 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

