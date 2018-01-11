H.R.Crutcher, Sr., 86

H.R. “Hoss” Crutcher, Sr., 86, of Andrews passed away on Monday, January 8, 2018 in Midland.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate his life at a graveside service at 10:00 AM Friday, January 12, 2018 at Gaines County South Cemetery in Seminole with nephew Cecil Parker of Katy, officiating. Visitation was from 5 PM – 9 PM Wednesday and 9 AM – 9 PM Thursday, and the family also received friends on Thursday from 6 – 8 PM at McNett Funeral Home in Andrews. Please celebrate his life by visiting www.mcnettfuneralhome.com.

Horace was born on July 14, 1931 in Lynn County to George Washington Crutcher, Jr. and Willie Pearl Seay Crutcher. He was raised in Post and Seminole. He married Betty Lee Dodson on July 15, 1950 in Portales, New Mexico. They moved to Andrews from Seminole in 1971. He had worked for Parker Water Well Service, Gaines County Parks Department, and enjoyed ranching and farming. He had worked as a driller and tool pusher for Cactus Drilling, Whorton Drilling, Wilson Brothers Drilling, Marcum Drilling, and Nabors Drilling, and retired at the age of 82. He was a member of the American Paint Horse Association and loved to ranch and ride horses. His hobby was his work and he was always working and he was great at building things with his hands. He loved people and meeting new friends, was a great storyteller, had a photographic memory, and was an “avid horse trader”. He was preceded in death by his wife on August 10, 2011, his son, Ronnie Horace Ray Crutcher, Jr. on September 15, 1953, one brother, and three sisters.

Horace is survived by his three children, Larry Crutcher, Sr., and wife, Liz, of Andrews, Beckie Greenwald and husband, John, of Odessa, and Dana Lee Crutcher of Andrews, and one sister, Helen Whitfield of Vernon; four grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society.

