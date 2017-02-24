Funeral services for George F. Braun, 80, of Seminole will be conducted Friday, February 24, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. in the West Side Church of Christ, with Dr. Les Maloney officiating and assisted by Bro. Leo Copeland. Interment will follow in the Gaines County Cemetery with services under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seminole. He passed away Sunday, February 19 in Odessa.

George was born July 8, 1936 in Gladewater to Frank and Gladys Morehead Braun. He was a member of the West Side Church of Christ, a graduate of Seminole High School in 1954, and was a self-employed Paint Contractor and owned Rainbow Paint and Supply for more than 50 years. George was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Braun on March 15, 2016, a sister, Frances Stumps, and two half-sisters.

George is survived by a son, Wayne Braun of Seminole; three daughters, Margaret Maloney and her husband, Les of Corpus Christi, Cheryl Gandy of Seminole, and Carol Kulmayer of Potomac Falls, Virginia; a brother Kenneth Braun and his wife, Judy of Seminole; along with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, February 23rd from 6:00 -7:30 P.M. in the Ratliff Funeral Home in Seminole.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to New Mexico Children Home, 1356 New Mexico Hwy 236, Portales, New Mexico 88130-9411.

Category: Obituaries