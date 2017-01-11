Gary Lynn Dosher, 55

Funeral services for Gary Lynn Dosher, age 55 of Seminole were held Monday, January 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at M.S. Doss Chapel with Tye Langehennig officiating. Burial followed at Gaines County Cemetery. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home.

Mr. Dosher was born March 21, 1961 in Clovis, New Mexico to Melva Joyce (Burns) and Alfred Glenn Dosher. He worked as a truck driver. Gary’s family remembers him as a traveling man; he loved getting to drive across the United States and coming home from time to time. When at home he enjoyed hanging out with his family and friends barbequing.

Gary Dosher passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 at his home in Seminole. He is preceded in death by his father, Alfred Dosher in 2010; his mother, Melva Dosher in 2001; his grandparents; one brother, Mike Dosher in 2006; two sons, Cody Dosher in 1990 and Garry Dosher in 2016.

He is survived by one son Kevin Dosher and wife Tiffany of Amarillo; two daughters Jennifer Martin of Canyon, Heather Valerio and husband Russell of Canyon; four brothers Terry Dosher and wife Dianna of Roswell, New Mexico, Cary Dosher and wife RayAn of Muleshoe, Bobby Dosher and wife Stephanie of Seminole, Junior Dosher of Hobbs, New Mexico; one sister Melissa Wimer and husband Kerry of Seminole and 13 grandchildren.

Category: Obituaries