Frances Bell Shepherd, 82

Frances Bell Henderson Shepherd, 82, passed from this life to the next on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. She was born to Josie and William Francis Henderson of Wilson on January 14, 1935.

West Texas was her home for 65 years, where she resided in Tahoka, Lubbock and Seminole. She moved to Galveston in 2001. In addition to assisting her husband for many years as a legal assistant, she was a fastidious housekeeper and cook, serving delicious meals for all who visited and sharing recipes with her sisters at their many family gatherings.

Healthy and active for 80 years, her final years were made much more enjoyable with the assistance of many talented caregivers from Right at Home, The Meridian Retirement Center, Concord Homes, and Texas Home Health Hospice. She was of the Methodist Faith.

She is survived by three children, Angela Shepherd, Casey Nelms and Jim Shepherd; eight grandchildren, Randi Beth Trejo, Sara Luck, Vanessa O’Brien, Austin Shepherd, Alexis Shepherd, Cole West, Kelley Shepherd and Anna Shepherd; and four great-grandchildren, Isabella Trejo, Isaiah Trejo, Logan Luck and Landry Luck. She also had a close extended family of nieces and nephews who brought her much joy.

She is predeceased by her parents; husband of 56 years, John Lovic Shepherd; and sisters, Peggy Kelley, Jane Morrison and Carolyn Simmons.

Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Nevels Memorial Cemetery alongside her husband.

Those who wish may honor her life with a memorial to Tex Cox Ministries, the Alzheimer’s Association, or other charity of choice.

Obituary provided by Combest Funeral Homes of Lubbock.

