Evan Alexander Banman, five months

Funeral services for Evan Alexander Banman, age five months of Denver City were held Friday, September 2, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. at Old Colony Mennonite Church with Willie Giesbrecht officiating. Burial followed at Gaines County Cemetery. All services were under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole.

Evan Banman was born on March 31, 2016 in Denver City to Anna and Johan Banman, and passed away on August 29, 2016 at Yoakum County Hospital in Denver City.

Evan Alexander Banman is survived by his parents Anna and Johan Banman of Denver City; one sister Haley Ann Banman of Denver City; paternal grandparents Aganetha and Isaak Banman of Mexico; maternal grandparents Maria and Peter Banman of Seminole; paternal great-grandfather Peter Penner of Mexico; maternal great-grandparents Helena and Cornelius Banman of Mexico and Maria and Abraham Giesbrecht of Mexico.

